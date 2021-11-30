Vanguard Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its holdings in Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) by 96.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750,132 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Qudian were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QD. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qudian in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealth Architects LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qudian in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qudian by 60.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 13,736 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qudian in the second quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Qudian in the second quarter worth approximately $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Qudian alerts:

Shares of NYSE:QD opened at $1.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 24.60 and a quick ratio of 24.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.27 million, a PE ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.06. Qudian Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $3.82.

Qudian Inc is a technology platform which empowers the enhancement of online consumer finance experience in China. It operates a platform which uses data-enabled technologies, such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, to transform the consumer finance experience. The company offers cash credit products that provide funds in digital form and merchandise credit products.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Qudian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qudian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.