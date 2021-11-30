Vanguard Group Inc. Reduces Stake in FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its position in FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) by 75.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,544 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in FinVolution Group were worth $111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FinVolution Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $974,000. AlpInvest Partners B.V. purchased a new position in FinVolution Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in FinVolution Group by 12,413.8% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 138,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 137,793 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in FinVolution Group by 79.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 499,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,757,000 after purchasing an additional 221,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. purchased a new position in FinVolution Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $154,000. 56.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FINV stock opened at $5.89 on Tuesday. FinVolution Group has a 52-week low of $2.04 and a 52-week high of $10.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.03.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FINV shares. Rowe started coverage on FinVolution Group in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.20 target price on the stock. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on FinVolution Group in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.20 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on FinVolution Group from $6.07 to $7.27 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.17.

FinVolution Group is an online consumer finance platform in China connecting underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. The firm has developed technologies and accumulates in-depth experience in the core areas of credit risk assessment, fraud detection, big data and artificial intelligence.

