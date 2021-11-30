16,076 Shares in Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA) Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 16,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Vera Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VERA. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vera Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $611,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vera Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $693,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in Vera Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $38,475,000. 64.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Vera Therapeutics stock opened at $31.47 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.14. Vera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.30 and a 52-week high of $33.45.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.33. As a group, research analysts predict that Vera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.92 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vera Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

About Vera Therapeutics

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

