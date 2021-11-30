Northern Trust Corp Has $659,000 Stock Position in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) by 33.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,667 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 87,807 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Harmony Gold Mining were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HMY. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 492.5% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 69,369 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 57,662 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 462,835 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 158,461 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 399,891 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 60,719 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 21,354 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 6,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 347.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 339,042 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 263,190 shares in the last quarter. 26.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Harmony Gold Mining stock opened at $4.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $5.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.59.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.0189 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%.

Separately, HSBC lowered Harmony Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.30.

Harmony Gold Mining Profile

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd. engages in mining and exploration of gold. It involves in building mines, open-pit operation, sales and financial management, land rehabilitation and mine closure. It operates through the following segments: Tshepong Operations, Phoenix, Kalgold, Waste Rock Dumps, Central Plant Reclamation, Moab Khotsong, Bambanani, Joel, Doornkop, Target 1, Kusasalethu, Masimong, and Unisel.

