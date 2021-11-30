Future (LON:FUTR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Future (LON:FUTR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Future from GBX 3,900 ($50.95) to GBX 4,250 ($55.53) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Future from GBX 4,180 ($54.61) to GBX 4,890 ($63.89) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,092 ($53.46).

Shares of Future stock opened at GBX 3,690.80 ($48.22) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.12. Future has a 12 month low of GBX 1,623.73 ($21.21) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,968 ($51.84). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,540.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3,315.56. The stock has a market cap of £4.45 billion and a PE ratio of 56.96.

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

