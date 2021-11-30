MoSys, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in MoSys, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY) by 76.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,702 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,511 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.41% of MoSys worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MoSys during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MoSys during the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of MoSys during the second quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MoSys by 20.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,143 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 15,150 shares during the last quarter. 3.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MoSys stock opened at $3.96 on Tuesday. MoSys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.45 and a 12 month high of $10.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.47 million, a PE ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 2.14.

MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The semiconductor producer reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. MoSys had a negative return on equity of 39.84% and a negative net margin of 97.76%. The company had revenue of $1.34 million for the quarter.

MoSys, Inc is a provider of semiconductor solutions. The firm provides hardware, software and firmware solutions that enable fast, intelligent data access and data decisions for cloud networking, security, test and measurement, video and other systems. Its products include blazar accelerator engine ICs, 100G linespeed products, and development kits.

