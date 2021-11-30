Northern Trust Corp Sells 58,946 Shares of FONAR Co. (NASDAQ:FONR)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in FONAR Co. (NASDAQ:FONR) by 60.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,907 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 58,946 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.59% of FONAR worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in FONAR by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,745 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in FONAR during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in FONAR by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 11,979 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its stake in FONAR by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 13,240 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in FONAR during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FONR opened at $17.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.73, a quick ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. FONAR Co. has a 12 month low of $14.93 and a 12 month high of $20.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.06. The stock has a market cap of $112.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.00.

FONAR Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, sale, and servicing of magnetic resonance imaging scanners. It operates through the Manufacturing and Servicing of Medical Equipment; and Management of Diagnostic Imaging Center segments. The Manufacturing and Servicing of Medical Equipment segment promotes its product, Fonar Upright MRI.

