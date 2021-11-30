EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) Shares Purchased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) by 53.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,783 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,262 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.24% of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals worth $627,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EYPT. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 48,849.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,129,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,436 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 1,078.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 292,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 267,272 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,938,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 125.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 332,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 185,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,086,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,766,000 after purchasing an additional 181,890 shares in the last quarter. 74.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (up previously from $15.00) on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.90.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $16.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $557.22 million, a P/E ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 7.11, a quick ratio of 6.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.70 and a 200-day moving average of $10.53. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $21.50.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $9.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 million. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 167.42% and a negative return on equity of 64.16%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Profile

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercializing of ophthalmic products. It offers FDA-approved sustained-release treatments in ophthalmology under the DEXYCU, ILUVIEN, Verisome, Retisert, and Durasert brands. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.

