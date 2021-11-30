Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (OTCMKTS:HKXCY) Short Interest Up 329.9% in November

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (OTCMKTS:HKXCY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,100 shares, an increase of 329.9% from the October 31st total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing stock opened at $56.78 on Tuesday. Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing has a 12-month low of $48.86 and a 12-month high of $74.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.39 and its 200 day moving average is $61.81.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HKXCY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 22nd. HSBC lowered shares of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates stock exchanges and futures exchanges, and related clearing houses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Cash, Equity and Financial Derivatives, Commodities, Post Trade, and Technology.

