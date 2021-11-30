Short Interest in Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI) Expands By 316.1%

Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, an increase of 316.1% from the October 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Shares of ASGI opened at $19.76 on Tuesday. Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund has a 52 week low of $17.94 and a 52 week high of $23.00.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.56%.
About Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund
Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund seeks to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income by investing in assets that provide necessary services to society.
The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of income-producing public and private
infrastructure equity investments from around the world.
