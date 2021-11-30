Short Interest in Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI) Expands By 316.1%

Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, an increase of 316.1% from the October 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of ASGI opened at $19.76 on Tuesday. Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund has a 52 week low of $17.94 and a 52 week high of $23.00.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.56%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $250,000.

About Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund

Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund seeks to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income by investing in assets that provide necessary services to society.

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of income-producing public and private

infrastructure equity investments from around the world.

