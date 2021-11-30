Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Short Interest Update

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 297,800 shares, an increase of 338.6% from the October 31st total of 67,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 766,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RBGLY. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Friday, October 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,009.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RBGLY opened at $16.42 on Tuesday. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12 month low of $14.82 and a 12 month high of $19.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc engages in the manufacture and trade of health, hygiene and home products. It operates through Health and Hygiene Home segments. The Health segment focuses on infant and child nutrition; health relief; health hygiene; and vitamins, minerals and supplements. The Hygiene Home segment focuses on the household sector.

