Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Continental Aktiengesellschaft (CTTAY)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS: CTTAY):

11/28/2021 – Continental Aktiengesellschaft was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/19/2021 – Continental Aktiengesellschaft was downgraded by analysts at DZ Bank AG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/16/2021 – Continental Aktiengesellschaft had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

11/11/2021 – Continental Aktiengesellschaft had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/26/2021 – Continental Aktiengesellschaft had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

10/21/2021 – Continental Aktiengesellschaft had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

10/6/2021 – Continental Aktiengesellschaft had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

10/1/2021 – Continental Aktiengesellschaft had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $10.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $10.35 and a 1 year high of $16.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.22. The stock has a market cap of $21.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.64.

Continental AG is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of soft rubber products, rubberized fabrics, and solid tires. It operates through the following segments: Chassis and Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, ContiTech, and Other/Consolidation. The Chassis and Safety segment intergrates intelligent systems to improve driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

