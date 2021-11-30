Critical Contrast: Red Violet (RDVT) & Its Competitors

Red Violet (NASDAQ: RDVT) is one of 373 public companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Red Violet to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Red Violet and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Red Violet 0 0 0 0 N/A Red Violet Competitors 2475 12497 23226 638 2.57

As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 14.31%. Given Red Violet’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Red Violet has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Red Violet and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Red Violet $34.59 million -$6.81 million 1,841.92 Red Violet Competitors $1.80 billion $350.03 million -41.25

Red Violet’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Red Violet. Red Violet is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Red Violet has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Red Violet’s rivals have a beta of -2.76, indicating that their average share price is 376% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Red Violet and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Red Violet 1.35% -2.47% -2.17% Red Violet Competitors -129.38% -151.31% -5.32%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

54.3% of Red Violet shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.5% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 7.7% of Red Violet shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.0% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Red Violet

Red Violet, Inc. specializes in data analysis, which provides cloud-based, mission-critical information solutions to enterprises in a variety of industries. Its brands include IDI and Forewarn. The company was founded in August 2017 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

