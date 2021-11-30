Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $365.35 Million

Brokerages expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) will report sales of $365.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $354.04 million and the highest estimate coming in at $382.00 million. Cboe Global Markets posted sales of $307.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will report full-year sales of $1.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.47 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.56 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cboe Global Markets.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $369.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.91 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Compass Point upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.46.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.46, for a total value of $264,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Janet P. Froetscher sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total value of $666,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,939,470 in the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBOE. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 29.4% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 33.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 4.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.2% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 79.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $129.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a PE ratio of 31.03 and a beta of 0.65. Cboe Global Markets has a 12 month low of $84.65 and a 12 month high of $139.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $128.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.93%.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

Featured Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cboe Global Markets (CBOE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.