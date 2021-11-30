Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.77.

Several analysts recently commented on YUMC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Macquarie cut shares of Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $52.90 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.

Get Yum China alerts:

YUMC stock opened at $50.47 on Tuesday. Yum China has a one year low of $49.96 and a one year high of $69.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a PE ratio of 32.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.00 and a 200-day moving average of $61.45.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.04). Yum China had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Yum China will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.17%.

In other Yum China news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 1,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total transaction of $81,385.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yum China by 2.7% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Yum China by 3.9% during the second quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yum China by 3.9% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yum China by 2.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yum China by 3.3% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.45% of the company’s stock.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

Read More: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.