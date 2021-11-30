Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY) Short Interest Down 50.0% in November

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the October 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of VIAAY stock opened at $8.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.42 and a beta of -0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.65 and a 200 day moving average of $10.87. Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $7.76 and a 1 year high of $11.83.

Separately, HSBC upgraded Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd.

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of civil airports and related facilities in Austria. It manages the Vienna airport. The company operates through five segments: Airport, Handling & Security Services, Retail & Properties, Malta, and Other.

