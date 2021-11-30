WCF Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WCFB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

WCF Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WCFB) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:WCFB opened at $8.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.22 and its 200-day moving average is $8.19. WCF Bancorp has a 52-week low of $6.85 and a 52-week high of $9.50.
About WCF Bancorp
