WCF Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WCFB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

WCF Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WCFB) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WCFB opened at $8.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.22 and its 200-day moving average is $8.19. WCF Bancorp has a 52-week low of $6.85 and a 52-week high of $9.50.

About WCF Bancorp

WCF Bancorp, Inc engages in commercial banking. It engages in the business of attracting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits together with funds generated from operations and borrowings in real estate loans secured by one-to-four-family residences. The company was founded on March 9, 2016 and is headquartered in Webster City, IA.

