Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:UEHPF) Short Interest Up 200.0% in November

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:UEHPF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

Ultra Electronics stock opened at $32.60 on Tuesday. Ultra Electronics has a 1-year low of $28.35 and a 1-year high of $32.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.47.

About Ultra Electronics

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc provides application-engineered bespoke solutions in the defense, security, critical detection, and control markets. It operates through three segments: Maritime, Intelligence & Communications, and Critical Detection & Control. The company offers sonobuoys and anti-submarine warfare systems; integrated hull and variable depth sonar systems for manned and unmanned platforms; torpedo defense systems; deployable underwater sensors; electronic warfare systems; and naval systems and sensors, such as acoustic and sonar systems, torpedo defense, and radar sensor solutions, as well as degaussing systems and power conversion solutions for naval applications, including electromagnetic analysis for naval platforms and ranges.

