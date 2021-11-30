Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) vs. Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) Head to Head Analysis

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) and Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Avidity Biosciences and Aridis Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avidity Biosciences $6.79 million 151.40 -$44.35 million ($2.45) -8.95 Aridis Pharmaceuticals $1.00 million 32.75 -$22.33 million ($3.79) -0.61

Aridis Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Avidity Biosciences. Avidity Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aridis Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Avidity Biosciences and Aridis Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avidity Biosciences -995.70% -30.60% -28.06% Aridis Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -227.65%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Avidity Biosciences and Aridis Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avidity Biosciences 0 0 4 0 3.00 Aridis Pharmaceuticals 0 0 3 0 3.00

Avidity Biosciences presently has a consensus target price of $43.00, indicating a potential upside of 96.17%. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $15.67, indicating a potential upside of 572.39%. Given Aridis Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Aridis Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Avidity Biosciences.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.2% of Aridis Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 16.1% of Avidity Biosciences shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.1% of Aridis Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Avidity Biosciences has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.12, indicating that its share price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Aridis Pharmaceuticals beats Avidity Biosciences on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Avidity Biosciences Company Profile

Avidity Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; and to design, engineer, and develop therapeutics that combine tissue selectivity of monoclonal antibodies and the precision of oligonucleotide therapies to access previously undruggable tissue and cell types, and target underlying genetic drivers of diseases. In addition, it develops muscle programs, which focuses on the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy, Duchenne muscular dystrophy, muscle atrophy, and Pompe diseases. Avidity Biosciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is based in La Jolla, California.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies, or mAbs, to treat life-threatening infections. Its products include AR-301, AR-101, AR-501, AR-712, AR-701, AR-401, AR-105 and AR-201. The company was founded by Eric J. Patzer and Vu L. Truong in 2003 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

