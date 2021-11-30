Kering SA (EPA:KER) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Kering SA (EPA:KER) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €782.67 ($889.39).

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KER shares. Barclays set a €790.00 ($897.73) target price on shares of Kering in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €881.00 ($1,001.14) price target on shares of Kering in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. UBS Group set a €681.00 ($773.86) price target on shares of Kering in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €775.00 ($880.68) price target on shares of Kering in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €740.00 ($840.91) price target on shares of Kering in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

Kering stock opened at €683.80 ($777.05) on Tuesday. Kering has a 12 month low of €231.35 ($262.90) and a 12 month high of €417.40 ($474.32). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €655.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €701.90.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

