Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

BDNNY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America cut Boliden AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, October 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Boliden AB (publ) stock opened at $66.73 on Tuesday. Boliden AB has a 12 month low of $61.51 and a 12 month high of $95.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.17.

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter.

Boliden AB (publ) Company Profile

Boliden AB engages in the operation of mines and production of metals. It operates through the following segments: Business Area Smelters and Business Area Mines. The Business Area Smelters segment produces pure metals. It consists of the Kokkola and Odda zinc smelters in Finland and Norway, respectively, the Rönnskär and Harjavalta copper smelters in Sweden and Finland, respectively, and the Bergsöe lead smelter in Sweden.

