Yucaipa Acquisition Co. (NYSE:YAC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Yucaipa Acquisition Co. (NYSE:YAC) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, a growth of 112.0% from the October 31st total of 10,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 116,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beryl Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Yucaipa Acquisition by 450.4% in the third quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 661,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,534,000 after acquiring an additional 541,161 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Yucaipa Acquisition by 341.9% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 679,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,702,000 after acquiring an additional 525,376 shares during the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in Yucaipa Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $5,182,000. Omni Partners US LLC lifted its stake in Yucaipa Acquisition by 1,745.8% in the third quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 464,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,586,000 after acquiring an additional 439,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yucaipa Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $2,284,000. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yucaipa Acquisition stock opened at $9.96 on Tuesday. Yucaipa Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.55 and a 1-year high of $11.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.92.

Yucaipa Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

