Short Interest in Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP) Rises By 110.4%

Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 213,300 shares, an increase of 110.4% from the October 31st total of 101,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 373,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMMP. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Immutep by 948.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,077,647 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after buying an additional 974,911 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Immutep by 1,145.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 211,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 194,484 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Immutep in the first quarter worth about $305,000. Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Immutep in the second quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Saturna Capital CORP purchased a new stake in Immutep in the second quarter worth about $346,000. 10.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IMMP stock opened at $3.28 on Tuesday. Immutep has a 1 year low of $1.88 and a 1 year high of $7.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.10 and a 200 day moving average of $4.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 12.81 and a quick ratio of 12.81.

IMMP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Immutep from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Immutep in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.30 price objective for the company.

Immutep Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer and autoimmune diseases. Its product is IMP321, which involves in clinical development for the treatment of breast cancer and melanoma. The company was founded on May 21, 1987 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

