Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for GlobalFoundries (GFS)

GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ: GFS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/22/2021 – GlobalFoundries is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock.

11/22/2021 – GlobalFoundries is now covered by analysts at Wedbush. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.

11/22/2021 – GlobalFoundries is now covered by analysts at Raymond James. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock.

11/22/2021 – GlobalFoundries is now covered by analysts at Cowen Inc. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock.

11/22/2021 – GlobalFoundries is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.

11/22/2021 – GlobalFoundries is now covered by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock.

11/22/2021 – GlobalFoundries is now covered by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.50 price target on the stock.

11/22/2021 – GlobalFoundries is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock.

11/22/2021 – GlobalFoundries is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock.

11/22/2021 – GlobalFoundries is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.

11/22/2021 – GlobalFoundries is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock.

11/22/2021 – GlobalFoundries is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock.

11/22/2021 – GlobalFoundries is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.

11/9/2021 – GlobalFoundries is now covered by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc.. They set a “positive” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock.

11/9/2021 – GlobalFoundries is now covered by analysts at Susquehanna. They set a “positive” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock.

GlobalFoundries stock opened at $70.54 on Tuesday. GlobalFoundries Inc has a 1-year low of $44.48 and a 1-year high of $73.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

GlobalFoundries Inc is a semiconductor manufacturer. It delivers feature-rich solutions which enable its customers to develop innovative products for pervasive chips. GlobalFoundries Inc is based in MALTA, N.Y.

