Reviewing Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) & Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT)

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) and Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Upstart and Green Dot, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Upstart 1 3 5 0 2.44 Green Dot 0 3 2 0 2.40

Upstart presently has a consensus price target of $270.78, indicating a potential upside of 27.42%. Green Dot has a consensus price target of $59.33, indicating a potential upside of 60.14%. Given Green Dot’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Green Dot is more favorable than Upstart.

Profitability

This table compares Upstart and Green Dot’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Upstart 12.30% 17.67% 12.63% Green Dot 2.45% 7.70% 1.81%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

48.1% of Upstart shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.0% of Green Dot shares are held by institutional investors. 25.2% of Upstart shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of Green Dot shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Upstart and Green Dot’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Upstart $233.42 million 74.62 $5.98 million $0.80 265.64 Green Dot $1.25 billion 1.62 $23.13 million $0.59 62.80

Green Dot has higher revenue and earnings than Upstart. Green Dot is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Upstart, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Upstart beats Green Dot on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc. operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform. Upstart Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology leader and bank holding company, which engages in the provision of modern banking and money movement accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services; Processing and Settlement Services; and Corporate and Other. The Account Services segment consists of revenues and expenses derived from deposit account programs, such as prepaid cards, debit cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and gift cards. The Processing and Settlement Services segment comprises of products and services that specialize in facilitating the movement of funds on behalf of consumers and businesses. The Corporate and Other segment represents eliminations of intersegment revenues and expenses, unallocated corporate expenses, depreciation and amortization, and other costs that are not considered when management evaluates segment performance. The company was founded by Steven W. Streit in October 1, 1999 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

