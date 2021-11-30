NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) will announce $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for NetScout Systems’ earnings. NetScout Systems reported earnings per share of $0.66 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that NetScout Systems will report full-year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.95 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for NetScout Systems.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $212.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NTCT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on NetScout Systems from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised NetScout Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

NASDAQ NTCT opened at $30.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.34 and a beta of 0.71. NetScout Systems has a 1-year low of $23.35 and a 1-year high of $34.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.54.

In related news, COO Michael Szabados sold 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total transaction of $211,584.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total value of $98,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 49,083.0% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,463,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460,220 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,174,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,024 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,962,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,625,000 after acquiring an additional 883,550 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 140.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,070,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,561,000 after acquiring an additional 625,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 195.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 892,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,056,000 after acquiring an additional 590,831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

NetScout Systems, Inc engages in the provision of application and network performance management solutions. Its integrated hardware and software solutions are used by commercial enterprises, governmental agencies and telecommunication service providers. The company was founded by Anil K. Singhal and Narendra Popat in June 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, MA.

