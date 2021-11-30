Burnham (OTCMKTS:BURCA) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $13.63

Burnham Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BURCA)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.63 and traded as low as $13.56. Burnham shares last traded at $13.80, with a volume of 1,200 shares.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.79 million, a PE ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 0.42.

Burnham (OTCMKTS:BURCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The industrial products company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter. Burnham had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 1.00%. The business had revenue of $53.26 million for the quarter.

Burnham Holdings, Inc engages in the the provision of heating, venting, and air conditioning industry with thermal and interior comfort solutions used in residential, commercial and industrial applications. Its subsidiaries market products under the following brand names that are differentiated by product line and markets served, which include U.S.

