Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Given New $463.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its price target hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $441.00 to $463.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on DE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Deere & Company from $383.00 to $375.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Deere & Company from an outperform rating to an inline rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $470.00 to $354.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $375.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $397.50.

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $348.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.08. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $250.54 and a fifty-two week high of $400.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $347.31 and a 200 day moving average of $354.90.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.22. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.66% and a net margin of 13.55%. The firm had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 21.89 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoylecohen LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 3,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter worth approximately $330,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth $270,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 40.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,870,000 after purchasing an additional 4,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 6.8% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 75.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

