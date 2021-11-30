Short Interest in Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACFN) Rises By 369.2%

Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACFN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, an increase of 369.2% from the October 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

ACFN opened at $0.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.59. Acorn Energy has a 1 year low of $0.29 and a 1 year high of $0.70.

Get Acorn Energy alerts:

About Acorn Energy

Acorn Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of technology driven solutions for energy infrastructure asset management. It operates through the Power Generation (PG) and Cathodic Protection (CP) segments. The PG segment offers wireless remote monitoring and control systems and services for critical assets, as well as Internet of Things (IoT) applications.

Further Reading: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Acorn Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acorn Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.