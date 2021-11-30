Short Interest in Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACFN) Rises By 369.2%

Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACFN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, an increase of 369.2% from the October 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
ACFN opened at $0.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.59. Acorn Energy has a 1 year low of $0.29 and a 1 year high of $0.70.
About Acorn Energy
