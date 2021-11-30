Short Interest in Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Grows By 387.7%

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,700 shares, an increase of 387.7% from the October 31st total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SAXPY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of SAXPY opened at $24.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $26.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.15 and a beta of 1.14. Sampo Oyj has a 52-week low of $20.21 and a 52-week high of $27.35.

Sampo Oyj engages in the administration of insurance subsidiaries and management of investment portfolio. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Life Insurance and Holding Business. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

