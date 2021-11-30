Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $22.16

Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.16 and traded as low as $21.48. Canfor shares last traded at $21.81, with a volume of 1,049 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CFPZF. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Canfor from C$42.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. CIBC raised their target price on Canfor from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James reduced their target price on Canfor from C$50.00 to C$47.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Canfor from C$41.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.83.

Canfor Corp. operates as an integrated forest products company. It operates through the Lumber and Pulp and Paper segments. The Lumber segment deals with logging activities and manufactures wood chips, pellets, and wood products. The Pulp and Paper segment produces and trades northern bleached softwood kraft and bleached chemi-thermo mechanical pulp.

