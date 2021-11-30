APT Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APTY) Short Interest Update

APT Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APTY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 228,800 shares, an increase of 353.1% from the October 31st total of 50,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,965,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS APTY opened at 0.02 on Tuesday. APT Systems has a 12 month low of 0.00 and a 12 month high of 0.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is 0.02.

APT Systems Company Profile

APT Systems, Inc operates as a development stage company with interest in the creation of innovative equities trading platform, stock research tools and visualization solutions for the financial markets. Its services include mobile trading app development, data driven applications technology and trading platform.

