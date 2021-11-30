Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.00

Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.00 and traded as low as $0.71. Tarena International shares last traded at $0.74, with a volume of 300,517 shares traded.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 0.29.

Get Tarena International alerts:

Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) last posted its earnings results on Friday, September 24th. The business services provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $90.18 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tarena International stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 37,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Tarena International at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 13.17% of the company’s stock.

About Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU)

Tarena International, Inc operates as a holding company which provides IT professional education services. Its courses include IT subjects, non-IT subjects and K-12 education programs. It operates through the following segments: Adult Training and Kid Training. The Adult Training segment provides students with an education platform combines live distance instruction, classroom-based tutoring and online learning modules.

Read More: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Tarena International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarena International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.