Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.00

Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.00 and traded as low as $0.71. Tarena International shares last traded at $0.74, with a volume of 300,517 shares traded.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 0.29.
Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) last posted its earnings results on Friday, September 24th. The business services provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $90.18 million for the quarter.
About Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU)
Tarena International, Inc operates as a holding company which provides IT professional education services. Its courses include IT subjects, non-IT subjects and K-12 education programs. It operates through the following segments: Adult Training and Kid Training. The Adult Training segment provides students with an education platform combines live distance instruction, classroom-based tutoring and online learning modules.
Read More: Most Volatile Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Tarena International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarena International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.