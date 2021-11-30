Analysts Anticipate AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $14.04 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) will report sales of $14.04 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for AFC Gamma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $13.32 million to $14.60 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that AFC Gamma will report full year sales of $38.07 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $37.37 million to $38.65 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $88.93 million, with estimates ranging from $69.46 million to $109.54 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover AFC Gamma.

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01.

Several analysts have issued reports on AFCG shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of AFC Gamma in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Cowen started coverage on shares of AFC Gamma in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of AFC Gamma in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AFC Gamma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in AFC Gamma by 170.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in AFC Gamma during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in AFC Gamma during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in AFC Gamma during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in AFC Gamma by 1,340.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. 54.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AFCG opened at $22.35 on Tuesday. AFC Gamma has a 12-month low of $19.75 and a 12-month high of $25.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.22.

AFC Gamma Company Profile

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and manages senior secured loans and other types of loans for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

