GAP (NYSE:GPS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $16.85

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.85 and last traded at $17.80, with a volume of 19718874 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.33.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of GAP from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of GAP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of GAP from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of GAP from $34.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of GAP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.47.

The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.36.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. GAP had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 23.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Analysts predict that The Gap, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. GAP’s payout ratio is 36.64%.

In related news, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 6,945 shares of GAP stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total transaction of $171,610.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in GAP by 270.0% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in GAP by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 64,120 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in GAP by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,774,210 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $40,274,000 after buying an additional 32,404 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in GAP by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 641,203 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $14,555,000 after buying an additional 222,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in GAP in the 3rd quarter worth $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.90% of the company’s stock.

About GAP

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

