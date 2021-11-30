Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.79

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSEEY)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.79 and traded as low as $5.51. Daiwa Securities Group shares last traded at $5.69, with a volume of 3,751 shares.

Separately, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Daiwa Securities Group in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a 570.00 price objective on the stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc engages in the management and control of its subsidiaries and affiliates which are involved in securities-related businesses. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, Asset Management, Investment, and Others. The Retail segment provides financial products and services to individual investors and unlisted companies.

