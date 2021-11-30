Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Given Buy Rating at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reiterated their buy rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) in a research note published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ARE. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $205.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $187.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $179.83.

Shares of NYSE:ARE opened at $205.26 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $201.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.24. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 12-month low of $154.37 and a 12-month high of $211.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 46.78%. The firm had revenue of $547.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.09%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARE. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 292.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. 88.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

