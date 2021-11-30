FMC (NYSE:FMC) Upgraded by Bank of America to “Buy”

Bank of America upgraded shares of FMC (NYSE:FMC) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $125.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $112.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FMC. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on FMC from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on FMC from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised FMC from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a buy rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on FMC from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $122.93.

Shares of FMC opened at $103.54 on Monday. FMC has a 52-week low of $87.27 and a 52-week high of $123.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.58. The firm has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.91.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. FMC had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 12.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that FMC will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.83, for a total value of $106,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer acquired 1,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $96.97 per share, for a total transaction of $122,182.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,996,954.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMC. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of FMC by 5.1% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in FMC by 3.6% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in FMC by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 909,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,391,000 after purchasing an additional 23,707 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in FMC by 38.3% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 19,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 5,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in FMC by 7.3% in the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,015,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,840,000 after purchasing an additional 69,155 shares in the last quarter. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FMC

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

