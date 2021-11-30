Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inozyme Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.
INZY opened at $8.31 on Monday. Inozyme Pharma has a 52 week low of $7.66 and a 52 week high of $29.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.08.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INZY. Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 170.1% in the third quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 986,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,432,000 after buying an additional 621,228 shares in the last quarter. BioImpact Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Inozyme Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,717,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its stake in Inozyme Pharma by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,344,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,176,000 after purchasing an additional 165,801 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Inozyme Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,954,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Inozyme Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,569,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.65% of the company’s stock.
Inozyme Pharma Company Profile
Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a rare disease biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for treating abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant protein to treat the rare genetic diseases of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as for the treatment of calciphylaxis.
Recommended Story: Market News Sentiment in Investing
Receive News & Ratings for Inozyme Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inozyme Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.