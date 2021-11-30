Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inozyme Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

INZY opened at $8.31 on Monday. Inozyme Pharma has a 52 week low of $7.66 and a 52 week high of $29.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.08.

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.01. Equities analysts predict that Inozyme Pharma will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INZY. Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 170.1% in the third quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 986,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,432,000 after buying an additional 621,228 shares in the last quarter. BioImpact Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Inozyme Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,717,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its stake in Inozyme Pharma by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,344,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,176,000 after purchasing an additional 165,801 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Inozyme Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,954,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Inozyme Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,569,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

Inozyme Pharma Company Profile

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a rare disease biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for treating abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant protein to treat the rare genetic diseases of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as for the treatment of calciphylaxis.

