Software Acquisition Group Inc. II (NASDAQ:OTMO) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II (NASDAQ:OTMO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Otonomo Technologies Ltd. is a provider of platform and marketplace for vehicle data and positioned at the epicenter of the data revolution in the automotive and mobility space. Otonomo Technologies Ltd., formerly known as Software Acquisition Group Inc. II, is based in HERZLIYA, ISRAEL. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. B. Riley cut their price objective on Software Acquisition Group Inc. II from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

NASDAQ OTMO opened at $3.66 on Monday. Software Acquisition Group Inc. II has a 1-year low of $3.40 and a 1-year high of $11.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.49 and a 200-day moving average of $7.45.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTMO. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Software Acquisition Group Inc. II during the first quarter worth $289,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in the first quarter worth $234,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in the second quarter worth $33,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Software Acquisition Group Inc. II by 17.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 509,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,071,000 after purchasing an additional 74,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. boosted its position in Software Acquisition Group Inc. II by 29.4% in the second quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 109,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.74% of the company’s stock.

Software Acquisition Group Inc II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in software companies. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

