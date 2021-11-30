Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $80.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $140.00.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on PDD. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Pinduoduo from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $176.00 to $156.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinduoduo from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $152.00.

NASDAQ PDD opened at $71.96 on Monday. Pinduoduo has a 1 year low of $65.51 and a 1 year high of $212.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.14 billion, a PE ratio of -199.89 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.12.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 25th. The company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $2.16. Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a negative return on equity of 3.82%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 131.6% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 131.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo in the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 98.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.81% of the company’s stock.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

