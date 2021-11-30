JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for BP (NYSE:BP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of BP (NYSE:BP) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

BP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BP from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of BP from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of BP from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.94.

NYSE:BP opened at $26.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $87.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.85. BP has a one year low of $19.56 and a one year high of $30.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

BP (NYSE:BP) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $37.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.23 billion. BP had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 9.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BP will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.3276 per share. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. BP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.84%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BP. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BP by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 26,351 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BP by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 44,467 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BP by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,485 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of BP by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 30,561 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of BP by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,950 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. 8.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power and natural gas liquids.

