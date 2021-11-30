Nerdwallet (NASDAQ:NRDS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Nerdwallet (NASDAQ:NRDS) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Nerdwallet in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Nerdwallet in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Nerdwallet in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Nerdwallet in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Nerdwallet in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nerdwallet currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NRDS opened at $20.65 on Monday. Nerdwallet has a twelve month low of $20.50 and a twelve month high of $34.44.

NerdWallet Inc provides consumers with financial information. NerdWallet Inc is based in NEW YORK.

