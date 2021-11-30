Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Fairfax Financial (FFH)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Fairfax Financial (TSE: FFH) in the last few weeks:

11/19/2021 – Fairfax Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$735.00 to C$800.00.

11/18/2021 – Fairfax Financial had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$775.00 to C$825.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/18/2021 – Fairfax Financial had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$650.00 to C$665.00.

11/18/2021 – Fairfax Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$775.00 to C$790.00.

Shares of Fairfax Financial stock opened at C$566.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$15.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.81. Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of C$421.32 and a twelve month high of C$609.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$527.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$544.91.

In other Fairfax Financial news, Senior Officer Jean Cloutier sold 150 shares of Fairfax Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$520.40, for a total value of C$78,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,173,190.40.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

