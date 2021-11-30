Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Fairfax Financial (FFH)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Fairfax Financial (TSE: FFH) in the last few weeks:
- 11/19/2021 – Fairfax Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$735.00 to C$800.00.
- 11/18/2021 – Fairfax Financial had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$775.00 to C$825.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 11/18/2021 – Fairfax Financial had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$650.00 to C$665.00.
- 11/18/2021 – Fairfax Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$775.00 to C$790.00.
Shares of Fairfax Financial stock opened at C$566.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$15.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.81. Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of C$421.32 and a twelve month high of C$609.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$527.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$544.91.
In other Fairfax Financial news, Senior Officer Jean Cloutier sold 150 shares of Fairfax Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$520.40, for a total value of C$78,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,173,190.40.
