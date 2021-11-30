DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $32.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “DXC is benefiting from strength in the digital business and partnerships that are helping it expand in the cloud computing space. Also, acquisitions are helping DXC augment revenues amid intensifying competition in the cloud computing and cyber security spaces. The stock has outperformed the industry in the past year. Nonetheless, divestiture of the HHS business is negatively impacting revenues from GBS segment. Also, the company’s near-term growth prospects are likely to hurt as organizations are pushing back their investments in big and expensive technology products amid the coronavirus pandemic. Moreover, high debt load and intensifying competition are hurting DXC’s growth. Also, suboptimal customer delivery, weakening customer relationships and price concessions have been adversely impacting DXC's overall financial performance.”

DXC has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered DXC Technology from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Moffett Nathanson lowered DXC Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Susquehanna raised DXC Technology from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on DXC Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised DXC Technology from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.08.

DXC Technology stock opened at $31.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.79. DXC Technology has a 12 month low of $21.63 and a 12 month high of $44.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 2.32%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DXC Technology news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 1,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.88 per share, for a total transaction of $44,857.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DXC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,245,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,883,000 after buying an additional 284,022 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 25.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,568,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,855,000 after buying an additional 3,329,558 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in DXC Technology by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,217,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,466,000 after acquiring an additional 113,445 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in DXC Technology by 15.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,764,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in DXC Technology by 45.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,800,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,397,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062,011 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

