Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Price Target Lowered to $27.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $37.00 to $27.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on JWN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Nordstrom from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.20.

JWN stock opened at $22.53 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.92. Nordstrom has a fifty-two week low of $20.90 and a fifty-two week high of $46.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 563.25, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 2.37.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.17). Nordstrom had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 0.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Nordstrom will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bradley D. Tilden bought 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.27 per share, for a total transaction of $467,940.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JWN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,582,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Nordstrom by 68.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Nordstrom during the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Nordstrom by 16.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 374,518 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,183,000 after acquiring an additional 52,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in Nordstrom by 18.9% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 22,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.29% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

