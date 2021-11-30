South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) Downgraded to “Equal Weight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $25.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $24.00.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised South Jersey Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of South Jersey Industries from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. TheStreet cut shares of South Jersey Industries from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, South Jersey Industries has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.63.

South Jersey Industries stock opened at $23.83 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.90. South Jersey Industries has a 12-month low of $20.48 and a 12-month high of $29.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.69.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $365.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that South Jersey Industries will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from South Jersey Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. South Jersey Industries’s payout ratio is 142.35%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 2.4% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 17,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC grew its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 4,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in South Jersey Industries by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 18,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 32,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its position in South Jersey Industries by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 13,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. 93.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations; ETG Utility Operations; ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations; Retail Electric Operations; Appliance Service Operations; Midstream; and Corporate & Services.

