Head to Head Analysis: Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) and NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE)

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) and NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Brookfield Renewable and NextEra Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Renewable N/A -14.32% -4.16% NextEra Energy 14.40% 11.07% 3.74%

This table compares Brookfield Renewable and NextEra Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Renewable N/A N/A -$2.74 billion N/A N/A NextEra Energy $18.00 billion 9.67 $2.92 billion $1.20 73.88

NextEra Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Brookfield Renewable.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

69.9% of Brookfield Renewable shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.6% of NextEra Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of NextEra Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Brookfield Renewable has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NextEra Energy has a beta of 0.26, suggesting that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Brookfield Renewable and NextEra Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookfield Renewable 0 1 1 0 2.50 NextEra Energy 0 2 6 0 2.75

Brookfield Renewable currently has a consensus price target of $52.50, indicating a potential upside of 40.34%. NextEra Energy has a consensus price target of $86.29, indicating a potential downside of 2.68%. Given Brookfield Renewable’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Brookfield Renewable is more favorable than NextEra Energy.

Dividends

Brookfield Renewable pays an annual dividend of $1.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. NextEra Energy pays an annual dividend of $1.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. NextEra Energy pays out 128.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. NextEra Energy has increased its dividend for 11 consecutive years.

Summary

NextEra Energy beats Brookfield Renewable on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc. is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar. It provides full energy and capacity requirements services; engages in power and gas marketing and trading activities; participates in natural gas production and pipeline infrastructure development; and owns a retail electricity provider. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

