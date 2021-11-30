iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) Now Covered by Analysts at JMP Securities

JMP Securities started coverage on shares of iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) in a research note published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $1.50 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iBio from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

iBio stock opened at $0.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $186.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.12 and a beta of -6.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 11.09 and a quick ratio of 11.02. iBio has a fifty-two week low of $0.56 and a fifty-two week high of $2.83.

iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. iBio had a negative net margin of 1,133.19% and a negative return on equity of 33.06%. Equities analysts forecast that iBio will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of iBio during the second quarter worth $200,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of iBio by 18.5% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 322,848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 50,400 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of iBio during the second quarter worth $54,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iBio during the second quarter worth $178,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iBio by 12.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 610,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 67,569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.91% of the company’s stock.

iBio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and manufacture of biotherapeutics. Its pipeline include idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, systemic sclerosis, and scleroderma. The firm operates through the Biopharmaceuticals and Bioprocessing segments. The company was founded by Robert B.

