Rockhopper Exploration (LON:RKH) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $8.13

Rockhopper Exploration plc (LON:RKH) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 8.13 ($0.11) and traded as low as GBX 4.84 ($0.06). Rockhopper Exploration shares last traded at GBX 4.93 ($0.06), with a volume of 867,817 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a current ratio of 4.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 5.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 8.13. The firm has a market capitalization of £22.59 million and a PE ratio of -2.24.

About Rockhopper Exploration (LON:RKH)

Rockhopper Exploration plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in the United Kingdom. It engages in the exploration, appraisal, and exploitation of its oil and gas acreage primarily in the North Falkland Basin and the Greater Mediterranean region.

